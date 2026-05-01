AX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.74, changing hands as low as $85.86 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $65.80 per share, with $101.9199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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