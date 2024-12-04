AWS announces new innovations for Amazon SageMaker AI

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services announced four new innovations for Amazon SageMaker AI to help customers get started faster with popular publicly available models, maximize training efficiency, lower costs, and use their preferred tools to accelerate generative artificial intelligence model development. “Three powerful new additions to Amazon SageMaker HyperPod make it easier for customers to quickly get started with training some of today’s most popular publicly available models, save weeks of model training time with flexible training plans, and maximize compute resource utilization to reduce costs by up to 40%. SageMaker customers can now easily and securely discover, deploy, and use fully managed generative AI and machine learning development applications from AWS partners, such as Comet, Deepchecks, Fiddler AI, and Lakera, directly in SageMaker, giving them the flexibility to choose the tools that work best for them. Articul8, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Fidelity, Hippocratic AI, Luma AI, NatWest, NinjaTech AI, OpenBabylon, Perplexity, Ping Identity, Salesforce, and Thomson Reuters are among the customers using new SageMaker capabilities to accelerate generative AI model development.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.