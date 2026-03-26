AWK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, AWK's low point in its 52 week range is $121.275 per share, with $155.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.13. The AWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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