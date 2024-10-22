Awalé Resources Unveils New Gold Footprint Discovery

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Awalé Resources Limited has identified a promising 3.5 km gold footprint at its 100%-owned Sienso permit, close to the BBM discovery in British Columbia. Using termite mound sampling, the company uncovered a gold presence with a peak value of 1.3 grams per tonne, indicating potential for further exploration. Plans are underway to conduct an Induced Polarization geophysics program to assess the anomaly before drilling.

For further insights into TSE:ARIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.