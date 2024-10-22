News & Insights

Awalé Resources Unveils New Gold Footprint Discovery

October 22, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Awalé Resources Limited has identified a promising 3.5 km gold footprint at its 100%-owned Sienso permit, close to the BBM discovery in British Columbia. Using termite mound sampling, the company uncovered a gold presence with a peak value of 1.3 grams per tonne, indicating potential for further exploration. Plans are underway to conduct an Induced Polarization geophysics program to assess the anomaly before drilling.

