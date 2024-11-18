News & Insights

AWAG’s Strategic Moves Post-Listing: A Promising Year Ahead

November 18, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AU:WAG) has released an update.

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AWAG) has been making strides since its February 2024 listing, successfully operationalizing its EPS product and completing its second investment. The company is well-capitalized and aims to achieve six to eight EPS investments by mid-2025, while also launching a new Succession Fund to enhance its offerings. AWAG has realized a significant return from its Evans & Partners shareholding and continues to strategically accumulate holdings in ASX-listed companies, setting up for a strong financial year ahead.

