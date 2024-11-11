AWAG Teams Up for Succession Lending Fund Launch

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AU:WAG) has released an update.

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd (AWAG) has partnered with Teaminvest Private Group to launch the Succession Lending Fund, aimed at facilitating ownership transitions in the financial planning and accounting sectors. This fund offers strategic support for equity transitions, growth initiatives, and talent retention. It presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking targeted returns and regular cash distributions.

