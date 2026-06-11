AVY Debuts Clima Series in India for Solar Control & Energy Efficiency

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY has launched its Clima Architectural Window Films series in India for commercial and luxury residential buildings. The new range is designed to provide solar control and improve energy efficiency while maintaining the appearance of glass surfaces. The portfolio is aimed at helping architects and developers build energy-efficient buildings.

The Clima range includes four types of window films designed for different needs. Clima Vista keeps glass looking clear and natural while maintaining good visibility. Clima Fusion DR is designed to reduce heat and maintain clear views from indoors. Clima Sterling DR has a silver coating that blocks strong sunlight and helps keep indoor spaces cooler. Clima Ceramic uses advanced non-metal nano particles to reduce heat, offers strong durability, and does not interfere with mobile or digital signals.

Per AVY, the Clima series is made to help buildings deal with high temperatures and strong sunlight, especially in regions like India. The films work by reflecting solar heat, which helps keep indoor spaces cooler and reduces the load on air-conditioning systems. This also improves indoor comfort and supports more efficient energy usage.

The products can also block over 99% of harmful UV rays, which helps prevent furniture and interior items from fading or becoming discolored. They also reduce glare from screens and sunlight while keeping windows looking natural, improving overall comfort for people inside the building.

The Clima series offers solar control solutions that can help reduce heat buildup and improve comfort inside buildings. The product range is designed to address different building requirements while helping manage sunlight, reduce heat, and enhance indoor conditions.

Avery Dennison Stock’s Price Performance

AVY shares have lost 11% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.9% decline.

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AVY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Avery Dennison currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW, Intellicheck, Inc. IDN and MSA Safety Incorporated MSA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Grainger delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWW’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $45.34 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.84%. Grainger shares have risen 22.9% in a year.

Intellicheck delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year surge of 183.33%.

MSA Safety delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.16%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSA’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.86 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.73%.

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Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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