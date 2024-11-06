News & Insights

Avon Technologies Executives Acquire Shares, Boost Investor Confidence

November 06, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Avon Protection (GB:AVON) has released an update.

Avon Technologies plc has announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by three of its key executives through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This move, involving the CEO, CFO, and Company Secretary, was conducted on the London Stock Exchange at a price of GBP 12.49 per share. The transactions underscore the leadership’s commitment to the company’s growth and performance, reflecting positive signals for investors.

