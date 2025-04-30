Avnet Q3 Results Top Estimates; Guides Q4 Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Technology solutions provider Avnet, Inc. (AVT) reported Wednesday that net income for the third quarter was $87.92 million or $1.01 per share, compared to $88.83 million or $0.97 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.84 per share, compared to $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, five analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter declined 6.0 percent to $5.32 billion from $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year. It was down 4.9 percent in constant currency. Analysts expected revenues of $5.25 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.47 to $0.66 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.65 to $0.75 per share on sales between $5.15 billion and $5.45 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.90 per share on revenues of $5.46 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.