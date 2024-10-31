News & Insights

Stocks
AVT

Avnet price target raised to $58 from $52 at Truist

October 31, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst William Stein raised the firm’s price target on Avnet (AVT) to $58 from $52 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 results topped estimates on strength in components revenue and operating margins, though its Q2 guide was mixed as further revenue upside doesn’t seem to translate to ongoing margin improvement, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.