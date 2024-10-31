Avnet price target raised to $58 from $52 at Truist

Truist analyst William Stein raised the firm’s price target on Avnet (AVT) to $58 from $52 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 results topped estimates on strength in components revenue and operating margins, though its Q2 guide was mixed as further revenue upside doesn’t seem to translate to ongoing margin improvement, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.