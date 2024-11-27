News & Insights

AVJennings Receives Acquisition Proposal with Premium Offer

November 27, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Avjennings Limited (AU:AVJ) has released an update.

AVJennings Limited has received a non-binding proposal from Proprium Capital Partners and AVID Property Group to acquire all outstanding shares for $0.67 per share, a significant premium over its recent trading prices. The offer is subject to conditions, including due diligence and regulatory approvals, but AVJennings directors are inclined to recommend the deal, which offers shareholders an opportunity to benefit from a cash payout.

