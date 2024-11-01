News & Insights

AVA

Avista requests recovery of costs for providing service in Oregon

November 01, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

Avista (AVA) filed a request with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon to increase natural gas base rates effective September 1, 2025. The proposal is designed to increase overall natural gas base revenue by approximately $7.8M, or 6.6% on a billed basis, and is based on a proposed rate of return of 7.67% with a common equity ratio of 50% and a 10.4% return on equity. “Our customers remain our primary focus as we make decisions about how and where to invest across the company,” Avista CEO Dennis Vermillion said. “We strive to keep energy affordable while making important and necessary investments in our infrastructure. We’ve made these investments on behalf of our customers because it’s the right thing to do. We want our customers to have energy available when they need it.”

