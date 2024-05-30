Avino Silver & Gold Mines AGM Shows Strong Support

Avino Silver & Gold (TSE:ASM) has released an update.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. announced successful shareholder support at its AGM, with all proposed resolutions passed, including the election of four directors and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors. Nearly 35% of outstanding shares were represented, with the board members receiving between 96.70% to 97.09% support, showcasing strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into TSE:ASM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.