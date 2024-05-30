News & Insights

Avino Silver & Gold Mines AGM Shows Strong Support

May 30, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Avino Silver & Gold (TSE:ASM) has released an update.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. announced successful shareholder support at its AGM, with all proposed resolutions passed, including the election of four directors and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors. Nearly 35% of outstanding shares were represented, with the board members receiving between 96.70% to 97.09% support, showcasing strong shareholder confidence.

