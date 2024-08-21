Avinger (AVGR) Launches Pantheris LV to Boost PAD Treatment

Avinger, Inc. AVGR has announced the full commercial launch of its Pantheris LV image-guided directional atherectomy system. It is the first and only image-guided system for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD) in large vessels.

The Pantheris LV builds upon the success of Avinger’s Pantheris SV, expanding its application to above-the-knee procedures with advanced features that enhance both performance and usability.

Significance of Pantheris LV

Per Avinger, the full commercialization of Pantheris LV marks a significant advancement in the treatment of PAD, particularly for larger vessels like the superficial femoral and popliteal arteries. By incorporating cutting-edge design enhancements, such as higher-speed plaque excision and a proprietary jog mechanism for plaque apposition, Pantheris LV improves the efficiency and precision of atherectomy procedures.

Avinger's proprietary technology significantly enhances atherectomy and CTO-crossing procedures by integrating an onboard image guidance system that utilizes optical coherence tomography. This advanced imaging modality provides physicians with real-time, high-resolution intravascular images displayed on Avinger's Lightbox console, allowing for precise and accurate guidance during therapy. This not only improves procedural outcomes but also elevates the safety and effectiveness of treatments by enabling physicians to navigate complex arterial lesions more accurately and make informed decisions during interventions compared to traditional methods that rely solely on X-ray imaging and tactile feedback.

More on the News

The Pantheris LV system also reflects Avinger’s broader strategy to capture market share in above-the-knee procedures, complementing the success of its Pantheris SV device for below-the-knee cases. With the addition of Pantheris LV, Avinger now offers a comprehensive suite of next-generation, image-guided devices designed to address a wide range of PAD conditions, including challenging cases such as chronic total occlusions and in-stent restenosis. This launch underscores Avinger’s commitment to advancing PAD treatment and improving patient outcomes through innovative medical technologies.

Industry Prospects

Per a report in Market Research Future, the global peripheral artery disease market size is expected to be worth $2.69 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $4.91 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The robust growth will be mainly driven by the increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and a growing elderly population.Additionally, an aging global population is resulting in a higher prevalence of PAD, as older adults are more susceptible to cardiovascular conditions. Innovations in treatment technologies further enhance the effectiveness and appeal of minimally invasive procedures. These factors, combined with ongoing advancements in medical devices, are expected to continue driving the expansion of the PAD market.

Price Performance

Shares of Avinger have plunged 57.9% so far this year against a 7.9% rise of the industry. The S&P 500 has witnessed a 17.6% rise in the same time frame.



