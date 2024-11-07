AvidXchange upgraded to Buy at Compass Point on ‘Street high’ FY26 view

As previously reported, Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele upgraded AvidXchange (AVDX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $8. The firm, which is rolling out its FY26 revenue estimate of $578M, notes that as “the street high for 2026 revenue.” Net transaction retention has likely bottomed in Q3 and the firm expects reversion towards the company’s historical run-rate of 105% as CEO confidence is likely to revert higher given certainty in the U.S. presidential race and accounts payable year-over-year growth cyclically reverting higher, the analyst contends.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.