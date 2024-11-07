AvidXchange upgraded to Buy at Compass Point on ‘Street high’ FY26 view

As previously reported, Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele upgraded AvidXchange (AVDX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $8. The firm, which is rolling out its FY26 revenue estimate of $578M, notes that as “the street high for 2026 revenue.” Net transaction retention has likely bottomed in Q3 and the firm expects reversion towards the company’s historical run-rate of 105% as CEO confidence is likely to revert higher given certainty in the U.S. presidential race and accounts payable year-over-year growth cyclically reverting higher, the analyst contends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVDX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.