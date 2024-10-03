Avidity Biosciences: FDA Removes Partial Clinical Hold On Del-desiran - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avidity Biosciences (RNA) announced the FDA has removed the partial clinical hold on delpacibart etedesiran, an investigational treatment designed to address the root cause of myotonic dystrophy type 1. Del-desiran is being evaluated in the Phase 3 HARBOR trial in patients with dystrophy type 1.

Del-desiran or AOC 1001, Avidity's lead product candidate utilizing its AOC platform, is designed to address the root cause of dystrophy type 1 by reducing levels of a disease-related mRNA called DMPK. Del-desiran has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA and Orphan designation by the European Medicines Agency.

