Avid Bioservices downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $12.50, up from $12, after Avid filed its merger proxy associated with GHO/Ampersand’s proposed acquisition. It seems like this deal is likely to go through as proposed, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CDMO:
- Understanding Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) Acquisition: Risks and Opportunities
- Is CDMO a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Avid Bioservices downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum
- Avid Bioservices to be Acquired in $1.1 Billion Deal
- Avid Bioservices downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.