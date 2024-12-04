Avid Bioservices downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $12.50, up from $12, after Avid filed its merger proxy associated with GHO/Ampersand’s proposed acquisition. It seems like this deal is likely to go through as proposed, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CDMO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.