Avi-Tech Holdings Appoints New Lead Independent Director

Avi-Tech Holdings has announced the appointment of Mr. Giang Sovann as Lead Independent Director, following the retirement of Mr. Michael Grenville Gray. Mr. Sovann will also head the Audit and Risk Committee and join the Nominating and Remuneration Committees. These changes demonstrate Avi-Tech’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight, appealing to investors interested in leadership dynamics within the company.

