News & Insights

Stocks

Avi-Tech Holdings Appoints New Lead Independent Director

October 29, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avi-Tech Holdings Pte. Ltd. (SG:1R6) has released an update.

Avi-Tech Holdings has announced the appointment of Mr. Giang Sovann as Lead Independent Director, following the retirement of Mr. Michael Grenville Gray. Mr. Sovann will also head the Audit and Risk Committee and join the Nominating and Remuneration Committees. These changes demonstrate Avi-Tech’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight, appealing to investors interested in leadership dynamics within the company.

For further insights into SG:1R6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.