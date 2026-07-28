Avery Dennison to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results before the opening bell on July 30, 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.29 billion, indicating a 3.1% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for AVY’s earnings has moved up in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate is pegged at $2.47 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 2.1%.

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AVY’s Earnings Surprise History

Avery Dennison’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for Avery Dennison

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AVY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Avery Dennison has an Earnings ESP of -0.44%.



Zacks Rank: AVY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AVY’s Q2 Performance

Avery Dennison’s Materials Group segment continues to gain from productivity improvement and modest volume. Our model predicts the Materials Group segment’s revenues to rise 4.1% year over year in the quarter to $1.61 billion. The upside will be driven by growth in high-value categories, including Intelligent Labels, and growth in graphics and reflectives.



Our estimate for the Materials Group segment’s adjusted operating profit is pinned at $258 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.3%.



High-value categories and productivity are expected to have aided the Solutions Group segment's growth. Our model predicts the Solutions Group segment’s revenues to be $672 million, indicating an increase of 0.3% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. However, the segment is facing softer auto end-market demand and customer order timing in some higher-value platforms.



Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit is pinned at $66 million, implying a decrease of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, the company expects a sequential headwind in the second quarter from destocking tied to a March pre-buy. These swings can create quarterly variability and delay the conversion of longer-cycle growth initiatives.



Rising input costs are expected to have impacted the company’s margins. The impacts are anticipated to have been offset by AVY’s productivity improvement and cost-saving actions.

Avery Dennison Stock’s Price Performance

AVY shares have lost 3.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 1.5%.

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Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR, slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 3.7%. IR has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 2.4%.



Deere & Company DE, slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 20, has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.86 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 2.3%. DE has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.2%.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG, slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferguson’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share. Ferguson has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 6.5%.

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Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.