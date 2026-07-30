Avery Dennison Corp. Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $204.1 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $189.0 million, or $2.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $220.5 million or $2.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $2.462 billion from $2.220 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $204.1 Mln. vs. $189.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.462 Bln vs. $2.220 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.00 To $ 10.30

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