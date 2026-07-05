The Average Spousal Social Security Benefit Is Headed for an Above-Average Boost in 2027

Key Points

The 2027 Social Security COLA is estimated to be about 3.8%.

This would be enough to push the average spousal benefit over $1,000 per month for the first time.

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the COLA in October.

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Spousal Social Security benefits are set to get a boost in January, alongside retirement benefits, thanks to the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). We don't know what this will look like yet, but we can speculate based on recent projections.

High inflation has pushed up the COLA estimates over the last several months, making it increasingly likely that seniors will see an above-average boost compared to the last 50 years. And it could be enough to help spousal benefits reach a critical milestone.

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The average spousal Social Security benefit as of May 2026 is $986 per month. This is the highest average spousal benefit ever, though it's still less than half of the $2,083 average retirement benefit.

Estimates from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, expect the 2027 COLA to come in around 3.8%. This would add about $37 to the average monthly spousal benefit. It might not sound like much, but it would be enough to push the average spousal benefit over $1,000 for the first time. Adding $37 to the current $986 benefit would put the new average around $1,023 per month.

Some spousal beneficiaries could get much more than this, assuming the COLA is actually 3.8%. We won't know the official COLA until October. But if your spousal benefit is larger than the current average, it's a safe bet that you'll get a bigger COLA boost than most spousal beneficiaries.

Just keep in mind that these extra dollars won't increase your standard of living. They'll go toward covering the higher expenses, but for some, they may not be enough. You may need to adjust your 2027 budget if you find the COLA doesn't cover your extra costs.

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