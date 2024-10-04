This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 70

If you're looking to maximize your income in retirement, delaying Social Security benefits until age 70 is one of the simplest and most effective ways to do so. Age 62 is the earliest you can file, but for every month you delay benefits past that age, you'll receive larger monthly payments. By waiting until age 70, you'll receive the maximum possible benefit, based on your work history.

In many cases, the difference between claiming at 62 and 70 can amount to hundreds of dollars per month. Here's the average benefit at age 70 and how it compares to the average at other ages.

Average Social Security benefit by age

At age 70, the average benefit among retired workers is $2,037.54 per month, according to December 2023 data from the Social Security Administration. Compared to those who filed earlier, that's a massive increase in monthly income. The average benefit at age 62 is just $1,298.26 per month, or around $739 per month less than the average at 70.

Age Average Monthly Benefit Among Retired Workers 62 $1,298.26 65 $1,563.06 66 $1,739.92 67 $1,883.50 70 $2,037.54

Waiting until age 70 to file will maximize your monthly benefit, but that doesn't mean it's the best move for everyone. If you're battling health issues or forced to retire early due to job loss, for example, claiming benefits earlier can make retirement more affordable.

Some people simply don't want to wait until age 70 to file, and that's OK. Delaying benefits past age 62 will result in larger checks, so some people may be best off filing somewhere in the middle. Claiming at 66 or 67, for instance, can still increase your payments by hundreds of dollars per month, compared to filing at 62.

There's no right or wrong time to take Social Security. However, because your age will have an enormous impact on your benefit size, it's wise to make this decision carefully to ensure you're as prepared as possible.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.