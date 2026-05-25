This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 70 in 2026

Key Points

The full retirement age for someone born in 1960 or later is 67.

The average benefit for 70-year-old men is more than $500 higher than that of women.

Delaying benefits until 70 can increase your monthly amount by up to 24%.

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As of April 2026, over 54.3 million Americans were receiving Social Security retirement benefits, with many relying heavily or entirely on it for their retirement income. The average benefit varies widely because much of it relies on career earnings, but having a gist of the average benefit can help put into perspective the role Social Security plays or could potentially play in your retirement finances.

As of the end of last year, the average monthly benefit for a 70-year-old was $2,274.68. Due to discrepancies in wages and lifetime earnings, the average for men is higher than the average for women. Men averaged a benefit of $2,529.62, while women averaged $2,024.08.

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It's important to note that these averages are for any 70-year-old receiving Social Security, not just someone who began claiming benefits at age 70. It could be someone who claimed at 62 and has been receiving benefits for eight years, or someone who decided to delay benefits until age 70.

The average benefit for a 70-year-old who delayed benefits until then would be noticeably higher because of the delayed retirement credits you receive by delaying benefits. Each month you delay benefits past your full retirement age -- 67 for someone born in 1960 or later -- increases your benefit by 2/3 of 1% (8% annually; 24% total if delayed until 70).

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