AvePoint price target raised to $18 from $13 at Cantor Fitzgerald

November 08, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch raised the firm’s price target on AvePoint (AVPT) to $18 from $13 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the release of the company’s Q3 earnings results. The firm called AvePoint’s report “a very strong print,” noting that “ARR and SaaS revenue growth accelerated from Q2 levels as new customer wins and expansion both improved in the quarter.” The firm added that AvePoint is “very well-positioned given the proliferation of AI,” and with AI still in the early stages, Cantor believes “this dynamic will be a tailwind for years to come.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

