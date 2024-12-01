Avecho Biotechnology Updates on Director Interests

Avecho Biotechnology Limited (AU:AVE) has released an update.

Avecho Biotechnology Limited, known for its innovative drug delivery system based on Tocopheryl Phosphate Mixture (TPM®), has announced changes in director interests. This development comes as the company continues to focus on enhancing drug and nutrient absorption in both human and animal health sectors.

