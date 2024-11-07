Aveanna reports Q3 adjusted EPS 2c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $509.0M, consensus $496.02M. CEO Jeff Shaner commented, “We have delivered another strong operating and financial quarter, highlighted by revenue, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 6.5% and 32.2%, respectively, when compared to the prior year period. Additionally, our refreshed outlook demonstrates the positive momentum from the improved payor rate environment as well as cost reduction efforts taking hold. Our strategic focus on government and payor partnerships continues to allow us to deliver more care to more patients through meaningful investments in our caregivers. We continue to offer a differentiated, national homecare platform that delivers a cost-effective, patient-preferred, and clinically sophisticated solution for our patients and families. I am so proud of our dedicated team of Aveanna (AVAH) caregivers and leaders, who deliver on our mission of exceptional care every day.”

