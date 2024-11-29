Avarga Limited to Cease Paper Manufacturing Operations

Avarga Limited (SG:U09) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Avarga Limited has announced the closure of its paper manufacturing operations by the end of 2024, as the business has been unprofitable despite restructuring efforts. The decision comes after consistent financial losses and a challenging market environment in Malaysia. This move is part of the company’s strategy to focus on more profitable ventures, ensuring an orderly shutdown while fulfilling obligations to employees and stakeholders.

For further insights into SG:U09 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.