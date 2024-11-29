News & Insights

Stocks

Avarga Limited to Cease Paper Manufacturing Operations

November 29, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avarga Limited (SG:U09) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Avarga Limited has announced the closure of its paper manufacturing operations by the end of 2024, as the business has been unprofitable despite restructuring efforts. The decision comes after consistent financial losses and a challenging market environment in Malaysia. This move is part of the company’s strategy to focus on more profitable ventures, ensuring an orderly shutdown while fulfilling obligations to employees and stakeholders.

For further insights into SG:U09 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.