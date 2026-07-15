Avantor Stock Up on NuSil's Expanded HIV Prevention Partnership

Avantor AVTR recently announced that its NuSil brand has expanded the long-standing collaboration with the Population Council to support the development of a next-generation three-month dapivirine vaginal ring for HIV prevention. Under the partnership, NuSil will supply its high-purity medical-grade silicones, which are critical to the device's drug delivery performance and mechanical reliability over the extended duration.

From an investor's perspective, the announcement reinforces Avantor's growing presence in high-value medical device and drug delivery applications while highlighting the strength of its specialized materials portfolio. Although the collaboration is unlikely to have a meaningful near-term financial impact, this supports the company's strategy of expanding customer relationships in the life sciences market and strengthens its positioning in innovative healthcare solutions with long-term growth potential.

Likely Trend of AVTR Stock Following the News

Shares of AVTR have surged almost 7% since the announcement yesterday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 1.4% against the industry’s 0.2% growth. The S&P 500 increased 9.8% in the same time frame.

The expanded collaboration is expected to strengthen Avantor's long-term growth prospects by deepening its relationship with a leading global health research organization and increasing the adoption of NuSil's high-purity silicones in advanced drug-device combination products. As long-acting drug delivery systems gain traction across therapeutic areas, the successful commercialization of the three-month dapivirine vaginal ring could create recurring demand for Avantor's specialized materials while enhancing its credibility as a trusted supplier for complex medical technologies.

The partnership also aligns with the company's strategy of expanding its presence in high-growth biopharma and medical technology markets, potentially opening doors to similar opportunities in the future.

AVTR currently has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion.



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More on the News

The expanded collaboration builds on NuSil's long-standing relationship with the International Partnership for Microbicides, which was acquired by the Population Council in 2022. NuSil previously supplied its high-purity silicones for the one-month dapivirine vaginal ring, a product that has since received regulatory approval in 12 countries across sub-Saharan Africa and is recommended for HIV prevention in women aged 16 years and older, including those who are breastfeeding.

Leveraging the experience gained from that program, the partners are now advancing a three-month version of the ring, which is designed to require only four replacements annually instead of 12. The extended-duration device is expected to improve patient adherence and convenience while lowering annual treatment costs and expanding access to HIV prevention, particularly in regions where women continue to face a disproportionately high burden of HIV infection.

NuSil's medical-grade silicones play a critical role in ensuring the ring's structural integrity, controlled drug release and consistent mechanical performance throughout the three-month period. The Population Council submitted the product for regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency in November 2025 and plans to pursue additional approvals across sub-Saharan Africa and other global markets following the EMA review. Clinical studies have shown that the three-month ring delivers higher levels of dapivirine than the monthly version, indicating the potential for improved efficacy and greater user acceptance.

The collaboration underscores Avantor's commitment to supporting innovative healthcare solutions that address major global health challenges while reinforcing the importance of its specialized materials portfolio in next-generation medical devices and drug delivery technologies.

Favorable Industry Prospect for AVTR

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the global drug device combination products market size is projected to grow from $177.5 billion in 2026 to $251.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is expected to benefit from continued technological advancements, rising demand for minimally invasive drug delivery devices, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and an expanding geriatric population.

Recent Development by AVTR

In April, AVTR announced a strategic expansion of its Masterflex brand across the fluid handling portfolio. The expansion integrates standard, configurable and engineered-to-order peristaltic pumps, single-use assemblies and fluid management systems to streamline fluid handling from early-stage R&D to large-scale manufacturing.

AVTR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, AVTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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