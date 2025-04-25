Avantor, Inc Q1 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) released earnings for first quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $64.5 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $60.4 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $1.581 billion from $1.679 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

