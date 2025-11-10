Avantor Appoints Mary Blenn As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), a provider of products and services to the customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, said on Monday that it has appointed Mary Blenn to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Most recently, Blenn served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Supply Chain at Cytiva.

