Avante Logixx Expands Halo Security System in Toronto

Avante Logixx (TSE:XX) has released an update.

Avante Corp Inc. has successfully deployed its AI-powered video analytics security system, Halo, across over 160 locations in the Greater Toronto Area. Halo uses advanced technology to detect body silhouettes and limbs, offering superior protection for both residential and commercial properties. This innovative system instantly alerts a mobile response team, enhancing security and providing peace of mind for its users.

