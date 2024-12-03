Avanos Medical Appoints Interim CFO Warren Machan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Avanos Medical ( (AVNS) ) is now available.

Avanos Medical, Inc. has appointed Warren Machan as Interim Chief Financial Officer under a Consulting Agreement that offers him a monthly fee and potential bonuses. The agreement is set to last until May 31, 2025, with conditions for bonus eligibility based on satisfactory performance and continuity. This move highlights Avanos’s strategic financial management during a transitional period, appealing to those tracking executive changes in the financial markets.

