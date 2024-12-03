News & Insights

Avanos Medical Appoints Interim CFO Warren Machan

December 03, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Avanos Medical, Inc. has appointed Warren Machan as Interim Chief Financial Officer under a Consulting Agreement that offers him a monthly fee and potential bonuses. The agreement is set to last until May 31, 2025, with conditions for bonus eligibility based on satisfactory performance and continuity. This move highlights Avanos’s strategic financial management during a transitional period, appealing to those tracking executive changes in the financial markets.

