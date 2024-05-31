News & Insights

Stocks
AVACF

Avance Gas Holding Announces Share Par Value Reduction

May 31, 2024 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding has announced the completion of the par value reduction of its shares from US$1.00 to US$0.01, following the resolution from the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2024. The company is a global leader in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a fleet of sixteen LPG ships.

For further insights into AVACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVACF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.