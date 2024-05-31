Avance Gas Holding Announces Share Par Value Reduction

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding has announced the completion of the par value reduction of its shares from US$1.00 to US$0.01, following the resolution from the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2024. The company is a global leader in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a fleet of sixteen LPG ships.

