Avalon GloboCare Launches KetoAir Affiliate Marketing Program

The latest update is out from Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ).

Avalon GloboCare has unveiled an affiliate marketing program called “BrAce for Impact” for its KetoAir™ breathalyzer, designed to monitor ketogenic health. The initiative, born from demand at health conferences, provides affiliates with discounts and commissions, encouraging social media promotion. Participants receive marketing support and are encouraged to share their health journeys, fostering a community around ketogenic health management.

