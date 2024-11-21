Avalon GloboCare Achieves Nasdaq Compliance with Strong Governance

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ) has provided an update.
Avalon GloboCare Corp. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, demonstrating its commitment to shareholders and strong corporate governance. This development highlights Avalon’s focus on delivering innovative diagnostic and laboratory services, aiming to create sustainable long-term value. CEO David Jin emphasized the company’s dedication to maintaining a leading role in precision diagnostics and laboratory services.
