Ava Risk Group Sees Growth in FY2024 Sales and Revenue

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. reported a 14% increase in total sales order intake to $35.3 million for FY2024, with revenue and other income reaching $30.2 million. The company’s strategic investments in technology and commercial capabilities, such as the Aura Ai-X fiber optic sensing solution and Cobalt series locks, have driven positive growth despite impacting EBITDA. A successful equity raise of $4.3 million further supports Ava’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in sensing and risk management technology.

For further insights into AU:AVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.