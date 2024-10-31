News & Insights

Ava Risk Group Sees Growth in FY2024 Sales and Revenue

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. reported a 14% increase in total sales order intake to $35.3 million for FY2024, with revenue and other income reaching $30.2 million. The company’s strategic investments in technology and commercial capabilities, such as the Aura Ai-X fiber optic sensing solution and Cobalt series locks, have driven positive growth despite impacting EBITDA. A successful equity raise of $4.3 million further supports Ava’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in sensing and risk management technology.

