AutoZone Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Sales Increase Y/Y

AutoZone Inc. AZO reported earnings of $48.11 per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31, 2024), up 3.5% year over year. However, earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.31 per share. Net sales grew 9% year over year to $6.20 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.18 billion.



In the reported quarter, domestic commercial sales totaled $1.66 billion, up from $1.50 billion recorded in the year-ago period. Domestic same-store sales (sales at stores open at least for a year) were up 0.2%.



Gross profit increased to $3.26 billion from the prior-year quarter’s $3 billion. Operating profit increased 5.7% year over year to $1.29 billion.

Store Opening & Inventory

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 68 new stores in the United States. It opened 31 new stores in Mexico and 18 in Brazil. It exited the quarter with 6,432 stores in the United States, 794 in Mexico and 127 in Brazil. The total store count was 7,353 as of Aug. 31, 2024.



Its inventory increased 6.8% year over year in the reported quarter. At quarter-end, the inventory per store was $837,000 compared with $807,000 a year ago.

Financials and Share Repurchases

As of Aug. 31, 2024, AutoZone had cash and cash equivalents of $298.2 million, up from $277.1 million as of Aug. 26, 2023. Its total debt amounted to $9 billion as of Aug. 31, 2024, compared with $7.67 billion as of Aug. 26, 2023.



The company repurchased 244,000 shares of its common stock for $710.6 million during the fiscal fourth quarter at an average price of $2,915 per share. At quarter-end, it had $2.2 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

AZO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



