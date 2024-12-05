Autosports Group Ltd Director Alters Stake

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Autosports Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest concerning their securities, with Nicholas Ian Pagent holding a significant number of ordinary shares both directly and indirectly. This update highlights the extensive control and influence exerted by Pagent over various trusts and entities within the company, reflecting key strategic interests in the firm’s financial operations. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this information crucial for understanding the current power dynamics and potential future directions of Autosports Group.

