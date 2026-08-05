Autonomix Secures Broad U.S. Patent To Expand Precision Neuromodulation Platform

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical Inc. (AMIX) announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,433,670 covering systems designed to sense, map, and selectively target nerves associated with tumors, cancer-related pain, and autonomic nervous system disorders.

The patent strengthens protection for the company's catheter-based microsurgical tools, which record neural signals and deliver energy or therapeutic agents to block or modulate tumor-associated nerves.

The technology is intended to guide targeted therapy by mapping electrophysiological activity in nerves linked to tumor or metastatic cells. Potential applications span a wide range of solid tumor, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, colorectal, liver, ovarian, and bone cancers.

CEO Brad Hauser said the patent "represents another meaningful expansion of our intellectual property portfolio," reinforcing Autonomix's strategy to build a comprehensive platform across oncology, organ function and autonomic nervous system disorders.

AMIX has traded between $2.44 and $32.55 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $19.50, up 434.25%. In the overnight trading the stock is at $15.22, down 21.59%.

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