BioTech
AMIX

Autonomix Secures Broad U.S. Patent To Expand Precision Neuromodulation Platform

August 05, 2026 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical Inc. (AMIX) announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,433,670 covering systems designed to sense, map, and selectively target nerves associated with tumors, cancer-related pain, and autonomic nervous system disorders.

The patent strengthens protection for the company's catheter-based microsurgical tools, which record neural signals and deliver energy or therapeutic agents to block or modulate tumor-associated nerves.

The technology is intended to guide targeted therapy by mapping electrophysiological activity in nerves linked to tumor or metastatic cells. Potential applications span a wide range of solid tumor, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, colorectal, liver, ovarian, and bone cancers.

CEO Brad Hauser said the patent "represents another meaningful expansion of our intellectual property portfolio," reinforcing Autonomix's strategy to build a comprehensive platform across oncology, organ function and autonomic nervous system disorders.

AMIX has traded between $2.44 and $32.55 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $19.50, up 434.25%. In the overnight trading the stock is at $15.22, down 21.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.