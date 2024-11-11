Autonomix reports Q2 incurred net losses $2.8M vs $6M last year

“Over the course of the past quarter we have made significant progress in our ongoing human clinical trial and generated a growing body of encouraging data. Looking ahead, we are focused on the successful execution of our trial, with completion on enrollment expected by calendar year end. Based on the data demonstrated to date, we believe our technology has the potential to revolutionize the treatment paradigm for pancreatic cancer pain and bring an effective solution to additional high-value expansion opportunities. We are dedicated to building momentum and driving shareholder value in the near and long term,” commented Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix (AMIX).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.