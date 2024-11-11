News & Insights

Autonomix reports Q2 incurred net losses $2.8M vs $6M last year

November 11, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

“Over the course of the past quarter we have made significant progress in our ongoing human clinical trial and generated a growing body of encouraging data. Looking ahead, we are focused on the successful execution of our trial, with completion on enrollment expected by calendar year end. Based on the data demonstrated to date, we believe our technology has the potential to revolutionize the treatment paradigm for pancreatic cancer pain and bring an effective solution to additional high-value expansion opportunities. We are dedicated to building momentum and driving shareholder value in the near and long term,” commented Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix (AMIX).

