Autonomix announces preliminary results from trial on ablation technology

Autonomix (AMIX) Medical highlighted positive preliminary results from the first five “lead-in” patients in the Company’s ongoing proof-of-concept human clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of delivering transvascular energy to ablate relevant problematic nerves and mitigate pain in patients with pancreatic cancer pain. Three patients were treated with femoral access and two were treated with brachial access. Patients treated with brachial access showed no improvement in their pain scores while all patients treated with femoral access positively responded to treatment. The results presented here reflect the three patients in the responder group. Data, as previously reported, show a reduction in pain assessed using the Visual Analog Scale, VAS, from a mean pre-procedure score of 8.0 to a mean score of 1.33 at 4-6 weeks post-procedure. Additionally, all responding patients were able to completely eliminate their opioid use at 4-6 weeks post-procedure. The Trial is expected to complete enrollment by year-end 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.