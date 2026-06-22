BioTech
AMIX

Autonomix Announces 1-for-21 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 24

June 22, 2026 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) has filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to effect a 1-for-21 reverse stock split of its common stock. The split will take effect on June 24, 2026, with shares opening for trading that day on a post-split basis under the ticker "AMIX" and a new CUSIP number 05330T304.

As a result, every 21 shares will be consolidated into one share, reducing the number of shares outstanding from approximately 11.4 million to 543,000, while the authorized share count remains at 500 million. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, holders entitled to fractions will receive cash payments in lieu of fractional share. The company also confirmed that shares reserved under its equity compensation plan will be proportionately reduced.

Autonomix, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, is a medical device company developing a catheter-based microchip sensing array designed to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than current technologies. The investigational platform is initially being studied for pain management in pancreatic cancer, with potential applications across cardiology, hypertension, and chronic pain management.

AMIX has traded between $0.20 and $2.64 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading (June 18, 2026) at $0.36, down 6.38%. During overnight trading session, the stock is at $0.36, up 0.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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