Markets
ADP

Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

January 28, 2026 — 07:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.062 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $963.2 million, or $2.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.059 billion or $2.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $5.359 billion from $5.048 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.062 Bln. vs. $963.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue: $5.359 Bln vs. $5.048 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9 % To 10 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.