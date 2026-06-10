Automatic Data Processing About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ADP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.70, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of ADP's recent stock price of $230.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when ADP shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADP's low point in its 52 week range is $188.16 per share, with $315.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $231.16.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ADP makes up 4.55% of the Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: QQLV) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ADP).

In Wednesday trading, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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Further ADP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.