Automatic Data Processing About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ADP)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADP's low point in its 52 week range is $188.16 per share, with $315.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $231.16.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ADP makes up 4.55% of the Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: QQLV) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ADP).
In Wednesday trading, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further ADP Research:
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ADP
- ADP 13F Filers
- Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.