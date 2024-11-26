Automakers slide after Trump threatens 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada

Ford (F) shares are down 2% in early Tuesday trading, while those of General Motors (GM) are down 4% after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in posts on Truth Social that on January 20th, “as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.” Other publicly traded companies in the space include Honda (HMC), Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY), Nissan (NSANY), Stellantis (STLA), Tesla (TSLA), Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (VWAGY).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on F:
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
- String of Ford (NYSE:F) Model News Prompts Upswing
- California to restart ZEV rebate if federal credit eliminated, may exclude Tesla
- Charged: Tesla settles technology theft suit with Rivian
- Trump Trade: TikTok CEO seeks Musk’s counsel on Trump presidency
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.