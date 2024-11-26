Automakers slide after Trump threatens 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada

Ford (F) shares are down 2% in early Tuesday trading, while those of General Motors (GM) are down 4% after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in posts on Truth Social that on January 20th, “as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.” Other publicly traded companies in the space include Honda (HMC), Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY), Nissan (NSANY), Stellantis (STLA), Tesla (TSLA), Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (VWAGY).

