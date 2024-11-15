News & Insights

Stocks
AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

November 15, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Buy from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $13. One week earlier than expected, Autolus announced obe-cel has been approved and is the first cell-therapy to be approved without a risk monitoring program, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is “enthusiastic” about the product and the company’s commercialization abilities and the future potential of obe-cel in autoimmune conditions, supported by its above-consensus sales forecasts.

