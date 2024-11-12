Autolus Therapeutics Gains FDA Approval for AUCATZYL®

Autolus Therapeutics ( (AUTL) ) has provided an update.

Autolus Therapeutics plc has achieved FDA approval for AUCATZYL®, a treatment for relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking a significant milestone as they launch commercial efforts in the US. The company is advancing regulatory reviews in the UK and EU, while expanding its pipeline into autoimmune diseases. With solid financial backing, Autolus is poised to enhance its innovative T cell therapies, promising future growth and continued development.

