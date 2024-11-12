Autoliv increases quarterly dividend by 3% to 70c per share

Autoliv (ALV) announced an increase of its quarterly dividend and extension of its current share repurchase program. Autoliv will cancel 2M treasury shares in December. Autoliv plans to hold its next Capital Markets Day on June 3, 2025. Autoliv’s quarterly dividend is increased by 3% to 70c per share, from 68c, for the fourth quarter of 2024. To holders of record on the close of business on Tuesday, December 3, the dividend will be payable on: Thursday, December 19 to holders of Autoliv common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Friday, December 20 to holders of Autoliv Swedish Depository Receipts listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The ex-date is: Tuesday, December 3, for holders of common stock; and Monday, December 2, for holders of SDRs.

