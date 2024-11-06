Autohome reports Q3 EPS 58c, consensus 52c

Reports Q3 revenue $252.87M, consensus $248.36M. Tao Wu, CEO of Autohome (ATHM), stated, “In the third quarter, we made substantial progress in advancing our integrated online-to-offline ecosystem strategy, further optimizing our business structure. On the online front, we are leveraging our professional content and product matrix to strengthen our differentiated competitive advantages, leading to a continued growth in the scale of our user base. According to QuestMobile, our average mobile daily active users grew by 5.6% year-over-year to 72.87 million in September, highlighting our expanding influence within the automotive community. Looking at our offline offerings, our franchise stores – Autohome Space and satellite stores – are accelerating their penetration into lower-tier cities, creating a robust network that enhances our offline presence. Additionally, our collaboration with Ping An Group has reached new milestones with the launch of a series of new and innovative products and services across our traditional businesses, data products, used cars, and aftermarket business lines. This collaboration has further strengthened our unique offerings in these areas.”

