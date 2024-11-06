Autohome Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amid Strategic Expansion

AutoHome (ATHM) has released an update.

Autohome Inc., a leading online platform for automobile consumers in China, reported a decline in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net revenues and net income lower compared to the same period last year. Despite the challenging financial results, the company has made notable strides in expanding its online-to-offline ecosystem and increasing its user base, while its new energy vehicle segment continues to outperform industry growth. The company also announced a cash dividend and continued share repurchase efforts, signaling its commitment to shareholder value.

